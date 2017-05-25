Poll: President Trump's job approval rating at 40% in Michigan

The results of a recent presidential poll show the approval ratings for President Trump is below 50-percent in Michigan.

MRG released the poll on Thursday. It shows 40-percent of Michiganders like the way the president is handling things, while 51-percent do not.

When we took a closer look at the Grand Rapids area, we found it's a dead heat -- 49-percent of Grand Rapids area voters approve and 49-percent disapprove of President Trump. In the metro Detroit area, only 35-percent of voters approve his performance.

As many may expect, the ratings fall along political lines, with the Independent party split down the middle.

