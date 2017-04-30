Prison contractors ring up fines for poor service

Michigan's prison food contract continues to be the biggest source of performance fines among more than 200 Michigan Department of Corrections contracts. (Photo: Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press)

LANSING, MICH. - A new unit to monitor prison contractors and assess penalties for poor performance is beginning to pay dividends and could become a model for similar units in other state departments, officials say.

Since 2016, the Michigan Department of Corrections contract monitoring unit has assessed $2.1 million in penalties against the prison food contractor, Trinity Services Group, and just more than $327,000 in penalties against the prison health care contractor, Corizon Health, according to a recent report prepared for the Legislature.

Early last year, department Director Heidi Washington set up a 24-person contract monitoring unit, at a personnel cost of $2.8 million, to standardize and consolidate monitoring of 241 prison contracts with an annual cost of about $211 million, MDOC spokesman Chris Gautz said Friday.

According to the report, only six of the department's contracts currently have “service level agreements,” which allow the department to levy fines when contractors fail to meet certain performance requirements.

But Washington wants such agreements added to all contracts that have a service element to them — as opposed to contracts, for example, involving only purchases of commodities — so it's expected many more service level agreements will be added as contracts come up for renewal, Gautz said.

The department, which has a total budget of about $2 billion, has also recently assessed $8,000 in penalties against Keefe Commissary Network, which operates the prison stores, and $7,500 in penalties against a prison consultant, Professional Consulting Service, according to the report sent to the Legislature.

"They're not intended to penalize," Gautz said of the agreements. "It's to make sure the contractors are doing what they're supposed to be doing, and if they're not, they will not receive their whole pay.

"We are not trying to scare our contractors, but we are going to make sure they're living up to the contracts they signed."

Caleb Buhs, a spokesman for the Department of Technology, Management and Budget, said the Corrections Department's contract monitoring units are "somewhat unique" in state government and could serve as a model for other departments.

Service-level agreements are common in contracts across state government, and DTMB "is in the process of organizing a team to monitor contract and supplier performance and solidify a process around ongoing management of active contracts," Buhs said.

"This is one of many ways the state can ensure suppliers are giving us the value for our tax dollars as promised."

In the case of the controversial prison food contract, among others, unions and other critics of privatization say the need for costly additional monitoring reduces any expected savings for the state.

Aramark Correctional Services of Philadelphia, which replaced about 370 state kitchen workers in December 2013, ended its three-year, problem-plagued contract early and was replaced by Florida-based Trinity in 2015. Trinity signed a three-year, $158.8-million contract, but is in line for a $4-million raise, based on inflationary increases and the number of meals served, officials said in March.

The $2.1 million in fines levied against Trinity relate to unauthorized meal substitutions, delays in serving meals, inadequate staffing levels and sanitation issues, among other problems.

Trinity has not responded to repeated phone calls from the Free Press.

The $327,000 in fines levied against Tennessee-based Corizon, which last year signed a five-year contract worth $715.7 million to provide both physical and mental health services in state prisons, is related to delays in providing required services, Gautz said.

Corizon spokeswoman Martha Harbin did not respond to an e-mail from the Free Press on Friday.

