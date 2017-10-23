Proposed legislation in Michigan would protect identity of sexual assault victims

Sen. Rick Jones outlines Senate legislation that would create an address confidentality program in Michigan. (Photo: Courtesy photo: Senator Rick Jones)

LANSING - Michigan Senators Margaret O'Brien, Tonya Schuitmaker and Rick Jones introduced new legislation that would allow victims of domestic violence and sexual assault to hide their addresses from offenders.

This Senate legislation would create an address confidentiality program in Michigan, enabling victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking to obtain a confidential address in order to protect themselves from past offenders.

“It is time for the state to step up to help victims safely get a fresh start away from their offenders,” said O’Brien, a Republican from Portage.

Under the bill, children who are at risk if they or their parents are victims would also be eligible for the program.

“With this legislation, Michigan would join 37 other states in offering address confidentiality programs for victims of abuse or assault,” said Jones, a Republican from Grand Ledge. “By providing a confidential address under this legislation, the state can decrease the risk of victims being threatened or harmed again by offenders.”

