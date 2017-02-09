Rep. Justin Amash holds town hall meeting

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - West Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, has had many people wanting to talk to him, particularly after he slammed President Trump's travel order, and people will get their chance.
A town hall meeting is being held Thursday night, the meeting is at City High Middle School in Grand Rapids on Plainfield Avenue. It runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Last month Amash held a town hall at the Ford Museum in Grand Rapids but some people had to be turned away because so many showed up.
Amash is a second generation Arab-American, and his mother is a Syrian immigrant. Amash has said he strongly opposes the order and sent out a series of post on social media after the order was signed last month.
