Rep. Justin Amash holds town hall meeting

Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, comments about his failed amendment that would have cut funding to an NSA program that collects Americans’ phone records. (Photo: AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - West Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, has had many people wanting to talk to him, particularly after he slammed President Trump's travel order, and people will get their chance.

A town hall meeting is being held Thursday night, the meeting is at City High Middle School in Grand Rapids on Plainfield Avenue. It runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Last month Amash held a town hall at the Ford Museum in Grand Rapids but some people had to be turned away because so many showed up.

Amash is a second generation Arab-American, and his mother is a Syrian immigrant. Amash has said he strongly opposes the order and sent out a series of post on social media after the order was signed last month.

(© 2017 WZZM)