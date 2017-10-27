Rep. Kildee honors Flint police officer hurt in airport attack

Democratic United States Congressman Dan Kildee represents the 5th District of Michigan, serving Flint. Kildee has deciding to seek re-election and not attempt a run in the upcoming Michigan governor's race. (Photo: Cunningham, Angela, Custom)

WASHINGTON - Congressman Dan Kildee introduced a resolution that honored Lt. Jeff Neville who was stabbed in the neck in the Flint Bishop Airport attack on June 21.

Kildee also condemned the violent attack at the airport, and he thanked the airport employees and first responders who worked to subdue the attacker.

"Like many in our community, I was horrified by the violent attack at Bishop Airport. I have known Lieutenant Neville for years and he is a true public servant in our community. Lieutenant Neville, Chief Chris Miller and Richard Cruell showed true acts of courage to subdue the attacker and prevent him from harming anyone else," said Congressman Kildee.

Lt. Neville was hospitalized after the attack, but has recovered since then.

