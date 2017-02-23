Rep. Upton does not hold public town halls, prefers 'tele-town halls'

U.S. Congressman Fred Upton (R - St. Joseph) (Photo: Charles Dharapak/AP)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - There has been an increased pressure on Congress members to hold public town halls in their districts so community members can address issues and solutions.

Rep. Fred Upton is one Congress member that has moved away from traditional town hall meetings to tele-town halls -- something that his office calls "innovative tools" that allow Upton to hear from everyone in Southwest Michigan.

Tom Wilbur, Rep. Upton's spokesman, issued this statement:

"Fred always appreciates hearing all perspectives and from all of our constituents whether they agree with us or not. Unfortunately, political discourse has coarsened to such a degree that these sorts of town halls have become circus atmospheres. Fred feels it's much more constructive and beneficial to hold smaller sessions with a wide variety of folks to discuss the issues, specific legislation, and ways Fred can be an effective, bipartisan leader. Engaging, listening, and helping everyone here in Southwest Michigan will continue to be the top priority for Fred and our entire office.”

Upton has held two tele-town halls in 2017 and his officer reports more than 3,000 community members participated. Although Upton has elected to not hold public town halls, his officer says he still meets and responds to constituents in his district.

On Friday Feb. 17, Upton attended a breakfast with the Buchanan Chamber of Commerce and met the new Department Chair of Military Science at Western Michigan University. On Saturday, Feb. 18, Rep. Upton participated in a public panel in Kalamazoo.

To sign up for future tele-town halls held by Rep. Upton, sign up on his website or contact his office at 269-385-0039.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

