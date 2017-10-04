Report: Russian Facebook ads targeted Michigan during election

Russia may have been targeting Michiganders during last year's election through Facebook.

A new report from CNN says Russian-linked Facebook ads during last year's election targeted both Wisconsin and Michigan.

The two states were critical to Donald Trump's victory last November. He won both, by less than a percentage point each.

CNN cites four sources, who say they were designed to be divisive. The story doesn't specify when the ads ran in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Facebook has previoulsy said as many as 10 million people could have seen Russian posts nation-wide during the election, and they could be prepping to do the same thing next year.

