Sister survivors of sexual assault gather in Lansing to lobby for changing Michigan laws

Michigan state Sen. Margaret O'Brien, left, hugs gold-medal winning Olympian and Larry Nassar survivor Jordyn Wieber after a press conference on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

LANSING, MICH. - “Sister survivors” spent hours in court telling their stories of abuse at the hands of former MSU sports and Olympics doctor Larry Nassar. And on Monday, dozens of them gathered in the Michigan Capitol to prod legislators to take action to prevent similar cases in the future.

As a legislative package of 10 bills comes up for debates and votes, “We’ve had enough of politicians who look the other way, who care more about institutions and parties than little boys and girls, who pay more attention to lobbyists who want to protect institutions,” said Rachael Denhollander, who grew up in Kalamazoo and who was the first to come forward publicly with her story of abuse by Nassar.

“256 women chose to stand against the tide and speak out against sexual abuse. I hope with everything in me that politicians will have same courage, the same fortitude, the same commitment to do what is right.”

Jordyn Wieber, an Olympic gold medalist in gymastics from DeWitt, said she thought that when she stood on the medal podium in 2012, that would be the biggest accomplishment of her life. But getting the legislation passed is even more important, she said.

"When more than 250 women stood up in court, it captured the attention of the world, the nation and leaders in our state. This package of bills will help protect Michigan's children and survivors now and in the future," she said. "It will make necessary and sweeping changes in civil and criminal law ... and will guarantee every survivor has their day in court."

The news conference Monday was the first step as a group of bipartisan lawmakers unveiled a package of bills aimed at preventing future cases of sexual abuse and assault of children.

"This package of bills should put fear in to the heart of any possible perpetrator," said Sen. Margaret O'Brien, R-Portage, one of the lead sponsors of the package of bills. "It is my hope that these bills will prevent someone from offending. But if they don't, we will throw the law at them."

SB 871-878 and HB 5659, 5661 and 5658 would:

Extend the statute of limitations for civil and criminal sexual abuse claims to 30 years after a person's 18th birthday;

Increase the penalties for possessing child pornography to five years in prison;

Expand the number of people who are mandated to report complaints of sexual abuse to include coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists and increase the penalties to $1,000 for failing to report cases.

Clarify the law to ensure that governmental entities, including universities and colleges, do not have immunity from civil or criminal cases of sexual assault.

“Brave survivors will not be dismissed,” said former MSU gymnast Lindsey Lemke. “People who know about child sexual assault will no longer be able to sweep it under the rug. … In the past, talk is cheap. But this new legislation is not talk. It is action.”

Larissa Boyce, another former gymnast at MSU, added, “Over the last year or so, I’ve had to come to realization that MSU adults failed me when I was a naïve, trusting 16-year-old. Spartans are supposed to be leaders, adults are supposed to do the right thing. I have experienced firsthand that doesn’t always happen.”

Former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages, who retired from MSU after the assaults came to public light, came under harsh criticism from the athletes who spoke out at the news conference.

“I told a trusted adult, head coach Kathie Klages, in 1997. It was not an easy decision to make because Larry was the revered Olympic doctor. I was questioned, embarrassed and humiliated by Kathie. She told the man who was abusing me, which only enabled and empowered him to continue abusing," Boyce said. “I was brainwashed into thinking that I was wrong and must have a dirty mind. … But last year, I realized my intuitions were correct. Imagine if Kathie had done that right thing. Hundreds could have been spared the sexual abuse that was visited upon us.”

Several other bills growing out of the Nassar scandal also have been introduced in the state House of Representatives, including changing the way the board members of Michigan State University, Wayne State University and University of Michigan are selected. Currently, the board members are elected by voters in a statewide election. The legislation would have the governor, who already appoints board members of the other 12 public universities in the state, appoint the trustees at the remaining three universities.

Those bills face a tough challenge, though, because they will require a change to the state's constitution, which requires a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate and then a statewide vote of the people.

O'Brien said the package of bills, which will get a hearing Tuesday in the Senate Judiciary Committee, will have a better chance of quick passage.

The bills are being introduced in the weeks after Nassar was sentenced in Ingham and Eaton counties for sexually abusing young girls and women while he was treating them for sports injuries. More than 200 of the survivors, including many members of the U.S. Olympics gymnastics teams, gave compelling and emotional victim impact statements over the three weeks leading up to his sentencing.

In cases originating in Ingham and Eaton counties, Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in addition to 60 years in federal prison for charges of possessing more the 37,000 pieces of child pornography.

