State house holds hearing on 'smart meter' opt out bill

LANSING, MICH. - The debate over smart meters continued Tuesday morning in Lansing as more and more utility companies are using smart meters on customers' homes.

They allow the companies and customers to keep track of energy usage in real time.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Michigan now has more than 2.8 million smart meters installed statewide. That's the most in the Midwest region.

But many people see the high-tech devices as an invasion of privacy, and utility companies charge homeowners who want to opt out from smart meters.

House Bill 4220 would change that: the proposed legislation would give Michigan homeowners the option to reject the installation of smart meters with no charge. The legislation was introduced by State Rep. Gary Glenn, R-Midland.

"A private property owner in this state should not be forced by a monopoly against whom they can not protect themselves by shopping around to have the instillation of technology that they sincerely and passionately believe violates their privacy and their property rights," Glenn said.

Currently, homeowners can ask for a non-communicating meter. It's everything a smart meter is but doesn't send out daily consumption information. Glenn's legislation would allow homeowners the option to keep analog meters.

"We do not have the opt out that says you could keep you analog meter and this legislation would precisely say you could," Glenn said.

While the hearing was to be focused on House Bill 4220, testimony reverted back to the ongoing smart meter debate. Numerous witnesses told the State House Energy Police Committee smart meters are harmful to their health and have started fires.

Spring Lake resident Michelle Rison was the only West Michigan resident who had time in front of the committee. One of her many concerns is cyber security.

"They could turn them off in a methodical way and take down the cell tower and then no one has power," Rison said.

Representatives from Consumers Energy were called to testify, but time ran out, and the company will testify when the committee meets next on March 7.

Consumers Energy spokesperson Dennis McKee says customers should know his company can't collect personal information about customers from smart meters.

"We just get consumption data, we do not get any personal information," McKee said.

Smart meters eliminate the need for a utility employees to enter personal property to read analog meters.

By the end of this year, Consumers Energy will finish the six-year process of replacing all of the 1.8 million meters its customers use

