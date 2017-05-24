Under new bill, cost for oil spill cleanups would no longer fall on taxpayers

Map of the Great Lakes.

Taxpayers pay the price of oil spill cleanups under current law, but under a new measure the burden could shift.

The bill is no small fee either, typically in the billions, said Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Senators Stabenow and Gary Peters introduced a package of four bills on Wednesday, May 24 -- each bill focusing on an aspect of pipeline safety in the Great Lakes.

Their proposed measures include the following:

Increasing liabilities for oil spill clean-up and damages

Expanding DOT emergency authority to shut down pipelines

U.S. Coast Guard and EPA review of oil spill response plans

Increasing transparency - by making the plans available online

U.S. Coast Guard Center for Expertise for Great Lakes

Most oil spill technologies were developed for salt water environments, so a localized center for expertise would allow for the focus of fresh water remedies.

Michigan Environmental Council President Chris Kolb issued a comment praising the senators for their attentiveness to this issue:

The only way to prevent a catastrophic oil spill in the Straits of Mackinac is to shut down Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline as quickly as possible. Until that happens, the public deserves better information about the pipeline, and Enbridge must be held to higher standards, including increasing the company's liability to reflect the unthinkable economic and environmental costs of an oil spill in the Great Lakes.

The senators say they have been in contact with members of Enbridge, the EPA and other local leaders throughout the drafting of these bills.

