Unanimous vote for no sex with prostitutes for cops

LANSING, MICH. - Undercover cops won’t get a free pass when they have sex with prostitutes during an investigation.

It’s not a crime now, but it will be under a bill that passed unanimously in the state Senate today.

Nobody thinks it’s really a problem, but Michigan was the last state in the nation to have such a law on the books, giving exemptions to undercover law enforcement who are investigating prostitution rings.

“It’s pretty significant when you’re the only state left in the country who still makes allowances for undercover police to accommodate sexual intercourse,” said Sen. Judy Emmons, R-Sheridan. “Finally, we’re at the point where we need to eradicate this law and get rid of it.”

The state of Hawaii was the last state to do away with the exemption for police in 2014.

“I don’t think it’s probably a problem. From what law enforcement tells me, nobody is trained in this, but it’s still on your books and it looks bad,” Emmons said. “And there could be a rogue (cop) who might take advantage of it, so let’s just get rid of it.”

The bill – SB 275 – now moves to the House for consideration.

