Upton and 6th District voters invited to health care town hall

U.S. Congressman Fred Upton (R - St. Joseph) (Photo: Charles Dharapak/AP)

ST. JOSEPH, MICH. - Rep. Fred Upton, a Republican from Michigan's 6th District, was instrumental in getting the House of Representatives to pass the current version of the American Health Care Act awaiting consideration from the U.S. Senate.

Upton was unsatisfied with the bill in the days leading up to its passage, saying it did not do enough to protect Americans with pre-existing conditions from steep insurance costs. So Upton added an amendment, which would provide $8-billion over five years for those people. The AHCA passed with that amendment attached to it.

Now the 6th District Democratic Party and several other groups are inviting Upton to answer questions about his amendment, his decision to support the AHCA, and discuss other aspects of health care with people in his district.

A town hall will be happening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 26, at St. Joseph High School on Stadium Drive in Berrien County. It will be held inside the auditorium. Anyone is welcome.

It's not clear whether Upton will attend, though WZZM 13 did leave a message with Upton's office in St. Joseph asking if he planned to be there.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

