US 131 north of Grand Rapids to get new 75 mph speed limit

Speed limit sign, close-up. (Photo: Eastcott Momatiuk, (c) Eastcott Momatiuk (c) Eastcott Momatiuk)

MICHIGAN - Because of the new speed limit law, several Michigan freeways will be changing to 75 mph by Memorial Day.

U.S. 131 north of Grand Rapids will be one of the highways changing to the higher speed limit in the first six months of the year. The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to start in the rural areas of the state, changing signs where speed studies have shown it's safe to make the change.

Related: Judge: Local government made mistake not to change speed limits

MDOT will be making a large amount of "5" signs to cover the "0" in 70.

The new law -- passed at the end of last year and signed by Gov. Rick Snyder a few weeks ago -- requires MDOT to increase speed limits on at least 600 miles of freeway to 75 mph.

(© 2017 WZZM)