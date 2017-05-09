U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee will forego race for governor

Democratic United States Congressman Dan Kildee represents the 5th District of Michigan, serving Flint. Kildee has deciding to seek re-election and not attempt a run in the upcoming Michigan governor's race. (Photo: Cunningham, Angela, Custom)

LANSING, MICH. - U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, will tell his supporters Tuesday that he intends to forego the 2018 race for governor of Michigan and will run again for his seat in Congress.

First reported in the MIRS newsletter Monday night, a person close to Kildee confirmed to the Free Press that the three-term Congressman decided last week after the House vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act to stay in Congress and continue to fight the Republican administration's policies.

Kildee has been seen as a formidable candidate for governor if he decided to get into the race. As a lifelong resident of the Flint area, he had a strong narrative to bolster a statewide campaign with his work to ensure the city was made whole after a water crisis caused lead to leach into thousands of homes and businesses in Flint.

Without Kildee in the race, former Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer, D-East Lansing, becomes the most well-known Democratic candidate in the race, but she is facing a crowded field that also includes: former head of the Detroit Health Department Abdul El-Sayed of Detroit; retired Xerox executive William Cobbs of Farmington Hills; emergency medical services driver Kentiel White of Southgate; Justin Giroux of Wayland and Ann Arbor businessman Shri Thandear.

Republicans Lt. Gov. Brian Calley of Portland and Attorney General Bill Schuette of Midland are expected to jump into the race. Already filing the necessary paperwork to run for the GOP nomination for the office are: insurance agent Joseph Derose of Williamston, Grand Rapids businessman Evan Space, obstetrician Dr. Jim Hines of Saginaw and private investigator Mark McFarlin of Pinconning.

Kildee won his seat in Congress in 2012, taking over the seat held by his uncle former U.S. Rep. Dale Kildee, D-Flint, from 1977-2013.

