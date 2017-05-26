Vaccination controversy hits House of Representatives with pair of bills

Vaccination (Photo: AP Image)

The controversy over vaccinating children reached Lansing on Thursday when some Republican lawmakers wanted to eliminate rules that require parents to get vaccination education if they don't want to get their children immunized.

The House Education Reform committee hearing attracted several hundred people who filled a hearing room and three overflow rooms. Lawmakers heard from a half-dozen people over 90 minutes who oppose the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' rules that require parents who don’t want to vaccinate their children to go to their local health departments and get education on the benefits and risks of vaccinations.

They also didn’t like the rule that requires school districts to keep track of students who aren’t vaccinated and send them home for up to three weeks if they’re exposed to a student who contracts a communicable illness.

The pair of bills would:

Prohibit the state from enacting rules regarding vaccinations that are more stringent than state law.

Eliminate rules that require parents to get education about vaccinations if they want to get a vaccination waiver for their children.

Prohibit the state from imposing more stringent rules on children in schools who aren’t immunized.

Have no effect on parents' ability to ask for or get a waiver from vaccinations for their children.

Erin Mersino, senior legal counsel at the Great Lakes Justice Center, a Lansing-based organization that advocates for conservative causes ranging from espousing more religious freedom to opposing same-sex marriage, said she believes the rules enacted by the health department are an unconstitutional violation of religious freedom.

“Excluding children from school for 21 days is (a) violation of (the) Michigan Constitution, which promises free public education for all students,” she said. “These rules are a substantial burden. (They require) parents to have to take a day off work.”

When Dr. Eden Wells, chief medical executive for the department, was given the opportunity to testify before the committee about why the rules were enacted in 2015, she was given only one minute to talk and was interrupted by the chairman of the committee — Rep. Tim Kelly, R-Saginaw Township — after 30 seconds.

"We need a balance between individual liberties and public health," Wells said. "The increase in waiver rates was national, but Michigan rated in the top five of waiver rates."

After the hearing, Kelly said he stopped Wells' testimony because “we were running out of time. This isn’t about the policy of the waiver, it’s the politics of what’s gone on. It’s about an administration that’s gone beyond what the statute says, and we have issues with this across the board. The Legislature is interested in culling back that power.”

People pack a House hearing on vaccine regulations in schools on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the House Office Building in Lansing. (Photo: Julia Nagy/Lansing State Journal)

It became obvious early on in the hearing that there wouldn’t be enough votes to pass the bills out of the committee. Four Republicans and all the Democrats on the committee indicated their opposition.

Kelly acknowledged the hearing wasn’t about changing vaccination policy.

“This doesn’t have the votes to move out of this committee. This is likely the last you’re going to hear on this,” he said. “This is about airing a grievance from the Legislature to the administration. This is about serving notice to an administration that we think has gone beyond its bounds.”

Since 1978, students have needed to have a certificate of immunization in order to attend school. But parents have been able to ask for a waiver on medical, philosophical or religious grounds.

According to a House Fiscal analysis of the bill, Michigan had the sixth-highest rate of vaccination waivers in the nation before the rule went into effect. Since that time, the waiver rate has fallen from 4.8% to 3.1% of the total number of vaccinations, according to statistics provided by county health departments. In the first quarter of 2017, 3,406 waivers were granted in the state's 83 counties and the city of Detroit.

The bills are about protecting parents' control over how they raise their children, said Rep. Jeffrey Noble, R-Plymouth, one of the sponsors.

“This is about parental rights. I came to Lansing after 25 years in the ministry to help with individual and parental rights, which have been taking a beating in recent years,” he said.

But state Rep. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, said the Legislature and the state health department have a responsibility to protect all children in the state from the threat of being exposed to communicable illnesses.

“We can talk about best practices, but the underlying issue here is how we, as representatives of all people in the state, balance the rights of the overwhelming majority of people to be free from preventable illnesses with the 4% to 5% of people who want to be free from the inconvenience of getting the education.”

Terri Adams, section manager for the Division of Immunization, said the education sessions last about 15-30 minutes and include filling out paperwork that acknowledges the risk of leaving a child unvaccinated. A section that explored the basis for a religious objection to vaccinations was deleted in 2015 after objections from parents.

Mike Ross, a Troy attorney, said a good portion of his practice has been taken up with representing parents on vaccine-waiver questions.

Health departments have been “questioning the sincerity of parents’ religious belief and that’s pernicious. It’s bone-chilling,” he said. “These bills will correct that government overreach.”

Even though Kelly had accumulated more than 100 cards from people who wanted to testify on the bills — HB 4425-4426 — he said he doesn’t expect to have another hearing, or vote, on the matter.

