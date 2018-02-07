Watch Gov. Rick Snyder's final state budget presentation at 11 a.m.

Gov. Rick Snyder is proposing a new $4,000 exemption for Michigan taxpayers, to offset federal changes. (Photo: Kathleen Gray/Detroit Free Press)

LANSING, MICH. - Gov. Rick Snyder has promised funding boosts for road repairs and K-12 schools when he presents his 2019 budget recommendations at 11 a.m. today at the Capitol.

It will be the eighth and final budget presentation for Snyder, a Republican who can't run again in November, because of term limits.

Limited seating is available in the House Appropriations room on the third floor of the Capitol, where Snyder will be joined by Budget Director John Walsh and Lt. Gov. Brian Calley to make the presentation.

The Free Press reported Feb. 2 that Snyder will announce plans to spend an additional $175 million of general fund money on road repairs than is required under a 2015 road funding deal.

Snyder will also announce an increase in the minimum foundation grant for K-12 schools of more than $233 per pupil, budget officials told the Free Press. The current minimum is $7,630 per pupil and the current maximum is $8,289. Officials said it's the school districts at the minimum — which is more than 60% of all districts — that will see an increase of more than $233 per student. It's the largest such increase in more than a decade.

The budget is subject to approval by the Legislature, which is pushing for larger personal income tax cuts than Snyder says the state can afford.

The Service Employees International Union, which represents workers including some state employees, health care workers, and janitors, will hold a rally outside the Capitol this morning. The demonstrators will be pushing for a further boost in the state minimum wage and arguing the economic rebound Snyder is touting has "failed working people throughout the state," the union said in a news release.

