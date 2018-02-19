Will the Larry Nassar, Stuart Dunnings cases affect the race for Michigan governor?

Whitmer, Schuette (Photo: File photo)

LANSING, MICH. - On the campaign trail, the two leading candidates for Michigan governor talk about their plans for jobs, government accountability and health care.

Voters in Greater Lansing, however, may be more intimately aware of Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Bill Schuette for the roles they played in two of the area's biggest criminal scandals: the sex assault charges against Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar and prostitution charges against longtime Ingham County prosecutor Stuart Dunnings III.

Schuette, Michigan's attorney general since 2011, prosecuted both Nassar and Dunnings. Whitmer, a former state lawmaker, briefly took over the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office after Dunnings' resignation and was prosecutor when the most recent criminal investigation of Nassar began.

With MSU's handling of the Nassar case now under investigation by multiple state and federal agencies, including Schuette's office, that scandal is almost guaranteed to be ongoing when voters head to the polls in August and November.

The Dunnings case is long over — the former prosecutor left jail in September after serving nine months — and never had the national and international reach of the Nassar scandal, but many Lansing-area voters may think about it at the ballot box.

Both candidates have talked up their actions in those cases, but both also have been criticized and that "could make a difference" in the race, said Bill Ballenger, a former lawmaker and longtime commentator on Michigan politics.

The question, he said, will be "how much more can be discovered or found out about each one of the politicians in the Larry Nassar and Stuart Dunnings fiascoes?"

Spokespersons for both campaigns said the candidates don't think about the political implications of their involvement in the two criminal cases. Schuette spokesman John Sellek said in an email to the State Journal voters do ask about the cases on the campaign trail, but "questions about so-called political implications come primarily from the media and other candidates, not from the general public.

"These are not political issues, they are about real people’s lives," Sellek said. "At the same time, your record in office, what did you do to protect families, is one way the media and voters judge you."

"As a mom, as a Spartan, and as a woman who was assaulted on MSU's campus, Whitmer's only focus is getting justice for Nassar's victims," Annie Ellison, a spokesman for the Democrat's campaign, said in a separate email to the State Journal. "Whitmer always has, and always will put survivors first."

The Dunnings case

Dunnings, who was first elected prosecutor in 1996, was arrested in March 2016 after a yearlong investigation by local, state and federal authorities found he'd repeatedly paid women for sex over several years and had used the power of his office to coerce one woman who not a prostitute to let him pay her for sex.

Paying prostitutes is typically a misdemeanor, but coercing someone into prostitution is an up-to-20-year felony. Because of Dunnings' role as the county's top law enforcement official and because his crimes crossed into Clinton and Ionia counties, Schuette's office took on the case.

At the time, Whitmer had been term-limited out of the Legislature and just announced her return to a private law practice. When Dunnings officially resigned in July 2016, Ingham County's judges solicited applications, met behind closed doors and picked Whitmer to serve out the remainder of his term, which ran through the end of the year.

Dunnings' arrest stemmed from a federal investigation into a human trafficking ring in Lansing, but even Ingham County Sheriff Gene Wriggelsworth said rumors had circulated for at least a decade, raising questions about who in the community knew what, and when.

Whitmer answered that question 20 days after moving into the prosecutors' office, issuing an 11-page report that said Dunnings' crimes did not infect the office and none of his subordinates who remained there were aware he paid prostitutes.

In October 2016, using investigatory reports Schuette had fought to withhold from the public until after Dunnings was sentenced, the State Journal called Whitmer's conclusions into question. The reports showed many county employees were long aware of questionable behavior by Dunnings and the prosecutor even recruited some employees to help him help women, though the employees may not have known the women they helped were prostitutes.

At the time, Whitmer defended her conclusion, saying those revelations looked worse in hindsight than they did in real time: What public employees saw over the years "was inappropriate," she said, "but did it rise to the level of knowledge of a criminal activity? No."

Meanwhile, Schuette's office in August 2016 negotiated a plea deal with Dunnings criticized by many residents. He was allowed to plead to lesser charges and received three years' probation, the first year served in jail. He got out after nine months for good behavior.

The Nassar case

Around the same time Dunnings became Ingham County prosecutor, Nassar joined the faculty at MSU. Shortly after that, according to court records and public statements, the first MSU official heard the first allegation that Nassar abused young girls.

Several allegations were raised to university officials and others over the years, including a 2014 complaint that prompted both a law enforcement investigation and an internal Title IX investigation handled by the university. At the end of those investigations, MSU allowed Nassar to return to work and Dunnings' office declined to prosecute.

It wasn't until fall 2016, when the Indianapolis Star published the first public allegations against Nassar, that the university fired him and police again sought charges. At the time, Whitmer was Ingham County prosecutor, but Schuette's office ended up with the case.

Whitmer has said her office authorized a search warrant in the criminal investigation that followed the Indy Star's report, but Schuette's office ended up prosecuting the case because, like Dunnings, Nassar's crimes crossed county lines.

Jim Dunlap, chief of the MSU Police Department, however, told the Detroit NewsWhitmer was reluctant to prosecute Nassar for sexual assaults and instead wanted to focus on child pornography that investigators found when searching Nassar's Holt property.

Whitmer denied that, but while she called for Schuette to launch an investigation of MSU, one of her primary opponents, Shri Thanedar, called on Schuette to investigate her handling of the case, too.

In recent weeks, Nassar has received an effective life sentence for federal child pornography charges and state sex assault charges, MSU's president has resigned, and Schuette last month announced an investigation of the university's handling of the case.

But the attorney general has received his share of criticism, too.

Many of Nassar's victims and others wonder why Schuette waited so long to investigate the university — the State Journal had tallied the numerous times allegations against Nassar were ignored in a June 2017 story.

Many MSU students and faculty, Democrats and Lt. Gov. Brian Calley — the latter of whom is one of Schuette's primary opponents in the governor's race — joined several Nassar victims in questioning the independence of Schuette's investigation. Both he and William Forsyth, the retired Kent County prosecutor Schuette appointed to lead the MSU investigation, have ties to MSU donors and Schuette once worked for John Engler, the former Republican governor who's now running MSU as its interim president.

Both Engler and Schuette have said there is no conflict in the investigation.

Cold war

While many voters may consider those issues at the polls, the candidates themselves are in a bit of a cold war over the issue, said Ballenger, the political commentator. Neither has made a lot of noise criticizing their potential opponent's handling of either Dunnings or Nassar. And they may not, lest they risk a response from the other.

"I think that if either one of them had gotten aggressive on either one of these cases, and had done anything that looked like they were taking advantage of the situation or using it to criticize their opponent, then their opponent would have to come back and say something, and it would go on and on," Ballenger said.

In Lansing, a Democratic stronghold, the cases are unlikely to make a difference in the fall general election, Ballenger said, but it could make a difference to primary voters.

