Winnie Brinks to run for State Senate

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Democrat Winnie Brinks from Grand Rapids has announced that she will run for State Senate.

Brinks told us Monday morning she thinks she's the right person for the job because she's represented a portion of the Senate District in the House.

Brinks is term-limited in the House and is running for the position currently held by Republican Dave Hildenbrand.

Brink said she's ready to take on any Republican in the district.

The 29th Senate District is approximately 50-50 Republican-Democrat. If Brinks wins the election she would be only the second woman to be elected to the Senate from Grand Rapids.

