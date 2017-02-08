Michigan rallies planned to support defunding Planned Parenthood

Photo: KEN CEDENO, TNS

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Local abortion opponents are planning to rally Saturday at 15 Planned Parenthood clinics in Michigan to urge government leaders to strip the organization of its federal funding.

The events are among the more than 200 rallies being organized nationwide by #ProtestPP, a coalition of state and national anti-abortion groups. Counter-protests are also expected.

Organizers say the taxpayer dollars that go to Planned Parenthood should instead be funneled to health care providers that better serve women and don't offer controversial services.

"The money that they get from the government helps them to keep their operations going, and it provides a (mechanism) to provide abortion, so they can continue the myth that they're a general health care provider," said Eric Scheidler, a co-director of #ProtestPP.

"Abortion takes the life of an innocent unborn child struggling to exist, and Planned Parenthood is the nation's largest abortion provider."

Ruth Lednicer, director of media and communications for Planned Parenthood of Michigan, called the rallies misguided. She noted that no federal dollars can be used for abortions, and that the health centers offer other services like cancer screenings and birth control.

Photo: ZACH GIBSON, AFP/Getty Images

"The idea of cutting off Planned Parenthood to the thousands of people who depend on us (because of) a service that is not federally funded, it seems short-sighted," she said.

The anti-abortion movement has political momentum on its side. Majority Republicans in the House and Senate would like to end federal funding for Planned Parenthood, which provided more than a third of the nation's abortions in 2014. They also hope to ban most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. President Donald Trump has pledged to sign both measures if they reach his desk.

One of Trump's first acts after taking office a few weeks ago was to sign an executive order banning U.S. aid to foreign groups that provide abortions.

Domestically, a budget provision known as the Hyde Amendment already bans federal funding for Medicaid coverage of most abortions. Conservatives are hoping to see the rule made into a permanent law.

Americans remain deeply divided on abortion. The latest Gallup survey, released last spring, found that 47% of Americans described themselves as supporters of abortion rights, and 46% as opposed. It also found that 79% believed abortion should be legal in some or all circumstances.

In Michigan, rallies are planned at 15 of the state's 20 Planned Parenthood centers, including sites in Detroit, Warren, Ann Arbor, Ferndale and Livonia. Lednicer said the centers are closed Saturday as part of their regular schedules, not because of the rallies.

Lynn Mills, the director Pro-Life Detroit, said she feels encouraged by Trump's opposition to abortion and that she plans to rally Saturday.

Abortion, she said, "kills a baby. It kills a human life. It’s not birth control."

Contact staff writer Ann Zaniewski at 313-222-6594 or azaniewski@freepress.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Saturday protest locations

For more information about the protests, visit www.protestPP.com. A list of the protests is below.

The group Women's March Michigan is planning counter-protests at the locations. For more information, go to www.womensmarchmichigan.org.

Ann Arbor

9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Planned Parenthood - Ann Arbor-West Health Center, 2370 W. Stadium Blvd.

Sponsored by Ann Arbor Sidewalk Advocates for Life

Counter protest planned for 8 a.m.-noon

9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Planned Parenthood - Ann Arbor Health Center, 3100 Professional

Sponsored by Pro-Life Action Network

Counter protest planned for 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Burton

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Planned Parenthood - Burton Health Center, G-1235 S. Center Road

Sponsored by Lapeer County March for Life Bus Trip participants

Counter protest planned for 8 a.m.-noon

Detroit

9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Planned Parenthood - Detroit Health Center, 4229 Cass Ave.

Sponsored by Citizens for a Pro-Life Society and Pro-Life Detroit

Counter protest planned for 8 a.m.-noon

Ferndale

9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Planned Parenthood - Ferndale Health Center, 23338 Woodward

Counter protest planned for 8 a.m.-noon

Grand Rapids

9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Planned Parenthood - Irwin/Martin Health Center, 425 Cherry St. SE

Sponsored by Grand Rapids Right to Life

Counter protest planned for 8 a.m.-noon

Jackson

9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Planned Parenthood - Jackson Health Center, 2009 W. Michigan Ave.

Counter protest planned for 8 a.m.-noon

Kalamazoo

9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Planned Parenthood - Kalamazoo Health Center, 4201 W. Michigan Ave.

Counter protest planned for 8 a.m.-noon



Lansing

10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Planned Parenthood - Lansing Health Center, 300 N. Clippert

Counter protest planned for 8 a.m.-noon

Livonia

10:30 a.m.-noon

Planned Parenthood - Livonia Health Center, 37625 Ann Arbor Road

Counter protest planned for 8 a.m.-noon

Marquette

9-10:30 a.m.

Planned Parenthood - Marquette Health Center, 1219 N. Third

Counter protest planned for 8 a.m.-noon



Muskegon

Time to be announced

Planned Parenthood - Muskegon Health Center, 209 E. Apple

Counter protest planned for 8 a.m.-noon

Petoskey

9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Planned Parenthood - Petoskey Health Center, 1003 Spring

Counter protest planned for 8 a.m.-noon

Traverse City

11 a.m.-noon

Planned Parenthood - Walker Health Center, 1135 E. Eighth

Protesters will also gather at the intersection of East Grandview Parkway and Union Street.

Sponsored by Legion of Mary

Counter protest planned for 8 a.m.-noon

Warren

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Planned Parenthood - Warren Health Center, 29350 Van Dyke

Counter protest planned for 8 a.m.-noon

2017 © Detroit Free Press