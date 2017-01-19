WZZM
2017 Presidential Inaugural Schedule of Events

Take a virtual tour of the events planned for Inauguration Day.

WUSA 6:29 PM. EST January 19, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated on January 20, 2017. 

Here is a list of events leading up to the historic day: 

Friday, January 20, 2017

  • Morning Worship Service (9:30 a.m.)
  • Procession to the Capitol
  • Vice-President's Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony
  • President's Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Capitol (noon)
  • Inaugural Address
  • Departure of Outgoing President
  • Inaugural Luncheon
  • Inaugural Parade (3 p.m.)
    Pennsylvania Avenue
    (Ticket required for special viewing areas. No ticket required for general public viewing areas.)
  • Inaugural Balls
    (Ticket required – limited availability.)

Saturday, January 21, 2017

  • National Prayer Service
    Washington National Cathedral

(© 2017 WUSA)


