Long time friend of Betsy DeVos breaks down critiques

Fr. Robert Sirico and Betsy DeVos (Photo: Provided, Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Betsy DeVos might be relatively new to the political stage at the national level, but she has been in the public eye in West Michigan for decades.

In the mix of national news, there's been little tying the Secretary of Education nominee back to her West Michigan roots, so we spoke with longtime friend of the family, Fr. Robert Sirico.

Fr. Sirico is the head pastor at Sacred Heart Church and president of the Acton Institute, a conservative think tank in Grand Rapids. DeVos served on the board of the institute for about eight years, but the two have known each other for nearly 30 years.

He's seen her in both professional and personal settings. He's witnessed her strength during trying times like when they flew to Virginia to spend the last few days with her sister-in-law Joan Prince, before she died of breast cancer.

Sirico recalls one instance in particular.

"Joanie was dying ... and I remember Betsy was in the kitchen with the kids and it was just charming to see her making cookies and taking care of the kids, and I remember at that moment I called her 'Betsy Crocker' and kind of wagged the spatula at me," Sirico said.

DeVos is the child of businessman Edgar Prince and his wife, Elsa. She grew up in Holland and attended Grand Rapids Christian High School, graduating from Calvin College in the 1970s.

DeVos followed in her fathers footsteps as a businesswoman. Her and her husband, Amway heir Dick DeVos, started a local investment management firm called Windquest Group in Grand Rapids.

She chaired the Michigan Republican Party four times, and has remained heavily involved in the political circle in both Michigan and nationally. One thing she lacks is any prior experience in a formal education position.

"I think it is a misnomer to think she knows nothing about education simply because she's never been in the education bureaucracy, this is her advantage," Sirico said.

There is no question that she has been involved in schooling in West Michigan, but some are questioning her motives. She's been accused of wanting to privatize public education -- critics enlist the fact that her four children attended private schools, as proof.

"Yes, just like Obama's daughters did," Sirico charged.

Sirico said DeVos simply wants to give children of all kinds the opportunity to receive the education that her children had.

DeVos is a primary proponent for "school choice," which would allow for parents to receive vouchers in order to send their children to the school of their choice whether it be private or charter.

Sirico is not a fan of charter schools, but said that anything is better than public education.

