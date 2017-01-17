Betsy DeVos to senators: Parental choice is key in education

Betsy DeVos, president-elect Donald Trump and vice president-elect Mike Pence pose for a photo outside the clubhouse at Trump International Golf Club, November 19, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - You can watch today's hearing today online at this link. It's scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

WASHINGTON -- Betsy DeVos, dogged by critics who say she is out to dismantle public education, will tell a Senate committee later today that she will be a strong advocate for public schools, as long as they're great public schools.

"If a school is troubled, or unsafe, or not a good fit for a child ... we should support a parent's right to enroll their child in a high-quality alternative," DeVos will tell the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, according to prepared remarks released by the administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

DeVos will appear before the committee for a hearing that begins at 5 p.m. and would pave the way for her potential confirmation as the U.S. Secretary of Education.

She has faced mounting criticism for her support for choice, including her push for charter schools as well as her advocacy of vouchers, which allow taxpayer money to be given to parents to enroll their children in private schools.

DeVos, in her remarks, cited her mother Elsa Prince, a public school teacher, as "my greatest educational influence in life."

"While her students called her Mrs. Prince, to this day, I just call her "mom."

DeVos said she shares Trump's view that the debate about education should shift from "what the system thinks is best for kids to what moms and dads want, expect and deserve."

"Parents no longer believe that a one-size-fits-all model of learning meets the needs of every child, and they know other options exist, whether magnet, virtual, charter, home, religious, or any combination thereof. Yet, too many parents are denied access to the full range of options, choices that many of us — here in this room — have exercised for our own children."

She questioned why, in 2017, there are still questions about the ability of parents to exercise educational choice for their children.

"I am a firm believer that parents should be empowered to choose the learning environment that's best for their individual children," DeVos said.

Detroit Free Press