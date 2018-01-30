Congressman Amash opposes bill responding to Nassar sex abuse scandal

House Freedom Caucus member, Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), speaks during a Politico Playbook Breakfast interview, at the W Hotel, on April 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The House voted 406-3 Monday to require amateur athletic governing bodies to promptly report incidents of abuse, a response to a sex abuse scandal in USA Gymnastics uncovered by IndyStar.

Backers of the bill hope it will pass the Senate in time to be sent to President Trump for his signature before the Winter Olympics begin Feb. 9.

Among those opposing is West Michigan Republican Justin Amash. The U.S. Representative explained why he voted no to the bill in a Facebook post.

