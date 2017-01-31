DeVos vote expected in Senate committee today

Betsy DeVos arrives for her Secretary of Education confirmation hearing in the Trump administration on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 17, 2016. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Barring a last minute change, Michigan's Betsy DeVos will probably find out this morning if her nomination to be secretary of the U.S. Department of Education moves forward.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee is expected to vote on her nomination at 10 a.m. after holding a confirmation hearing almost two weeks ago.

DeVos' nomination by President Donald Trump has been challenged by Democrats who say she's not qualified for the job and who have argued that her long-standing support of school vouchers and school choice makes her an poor choice to lead the agency, which helps set education policies across the country.

But Republican are in the majority on the committee -- as they are in the full Senate -- and as of her confirmation hearing two weeks ago, there was little indication that DeVos, a former Michigan Republican Party chairwoman and wife of Amway heir and head Dick DeVos, wouldn't win confirmation.

Little has changed since.

It's equally unlikely, however, that Democrat will let her nomination go quietly, so if there are fireworks -- and any last minute attempts to delay her vote -- they won't come as a surprise.

If as expected her nomination goes forward, it will move to the Senate floor for final confirmation.

