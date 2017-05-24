Education Secretary Betsy DeVos takes heat over voucher discrimination question

Betsy DeVos arrives for her Secretary of Education confirmation hearing in the Trump administration on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 17, 2016. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Betsy DeVos faced an onslaught of criticism today over the federal education budget proposal that seeks to reduce funding for schools by $9 billion - criticism that was ramped up over her response to a question about whether her office would intervene to stop a private school receiving taxpayer money from discriminating against students.

DeVos, the U.S. Secretary of Education, spent nearly two hours testifying before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Sevices, and Education. DeVos, an ardent supporter of school choice, is from West Michigan.

The subcommittee meeting is the beginning of the process of approving funding for the Department of Education.

After opening remarks in which she acknowledged that the $9 billion number "may sound alarming," DeVos defended the cuts - which include nearly $5 billion in eliminated programs - saying the budget "refocuses the department on supporting states and school districts in their efforts to provide high-quality education to all of our students."

The budget calls for investing $1 billion for school districts that promote school choice. It would increase funding for charter school grants. And it would invest $250 million additional money in to programs that provide scholarships for low-income students to attend private schools. Such programs come in many forms, including vouchers.

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., questioned DeVos over her assertions throughout the hearing that much should be left to states to determine. Clark cited a private, Christian school in Indiana that makes it clear in its student handbook that students whose home life includes "homosexual or bisexual activity," or "alternate gender identity," may be denied admission. Clark said that school received $665,000 through a state voucher program.

Her question for DeVos: "If Indiana applied for this federal funding, will you stand up that this school be open to all students?"

There was some back and forth between the two, with DeVos saying that states set up the rules and noting that her department's Office of Civil Rights and existing gender protections "are broadly applicable across the board." But she also kept going back to her main talking point: parents and their right to choose their children's education.

"So, if I understand your testimony ... there’s no situation of discrimination or of exclusion that if a state approved it for its voucher program that you would step in and say that is not how we’re going to use our federal dollars?" Clark asked.

"I go back to the bottom line is we believe the parents are the best equipped to make choices for their children's schooling and education decisions," DeVos replied. "And too many children today are trapped in schools that do not work for them. We have to do something different. We have to do something different than continuing a top down, one-size fits all approach and that is the focus. States and local communities are best equipped to make these decisions and framework."

"I am shocked that you cannot come up with one example of discrimination that you would stand up for students," Clark replied.

Her outrage was shared by other Democrats on the subcommittee. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-California, said that "to take the federal government responsibility out of that is just appalling and sad."

Lee said she's concerned DeVos's department is proposing reducing $1.7 million from its Office of Civil Rights, which investigates discrimination complaints.

"To me, it's outrageous," she said. "For you to sit here and say that it's OK if parents and local communities discriminate. It's very sad, shocking and disappointing."

But DeVos countered that she is not suggesting that students should not be protected and shouldn't be in a safe, secure and nurturing environment.

"They all should have that opportunity," DeVos said.

"The department is going to continue to investigate any complaints or any issues surrounding allegations of discrimination," DeVos said. "We have no proposal to change any of that. So, as we talk about states assuming more authority and flexibility in how they implement their programs for students, nothing about that changes our desire to ensure that students have a safe and secure environment."

