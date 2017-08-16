'Export our products, not our jobs,' says Stabenow on NAFTA negotations

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) talks with reporters following the Senate Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 1, 2017, in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump will begin negotiating NAFTA this week, and Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters both emphasized the importance of the trade agreement for Michigan.

Sen. Stabenow said:

As talks begin this week, it is critical that the Trump Administration focus on stronger trade enforcement, combating currency manipulation, enacting strong and effective labor and environmental rules, and updating provisions related to the new technology economy. Any changes to NAFTA need to lead to an improvement in our quality of life and higher wages for Michigan families, not a race to the bottom. The goal must be to export our products, not our jobs!”

Sen. Peters said:

In the two decades since NAFTA was signed, Michigan workers have seen far too many good-paying manufacturing jobs outsourced to other countries. Foreign nations, including many that pay lower wages or have less stringent worker protections, have taken advantage of U.S. trade policies, and it will take nothing less than a fundamental change in our approach to trade negotiations to reverse this trend.

