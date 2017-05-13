FBI agents endorse ex-Rep. Mike Rogers for director

Chairman of the House Select Intelligence Committee, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) (R) listens to testimony from national security officials June 18, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - A group of current and former FBI agents today endorsed former Michigan congressman Mike Rogers to take over as director of the agency.

"Chairman Rogers exemplifies the principles that should be possessed by the next FBI director," said Thomas F. O'Connor, president of the FBI Agents Association, in announcing the endorsement of Rogers to replace James Comey. "It is essential that the next FBI director understand the details of how agents do their important work."

The FBI Agents Association, a group with a membership of 13,000 current and former FBI agents, had previously endorsed Rogers, a former FBI agent himself who represented Michigan in Congress for 14 years before stepping down in 2015.

Rogers, a Republican who lived in Howell while representing Michigan's 8th Congressional District, was also a respected chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Since leaving Congress, he has hosted a syndicated radio program and served as a national security commentator on CNN.

He also served on President Donald Trump's transition team for a time before stepping down in mid-November. Rogers' name has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Comey since the FBI director — only four years into his 10-year term — was fired by Trump on Tuesday.

Rogers did not immediately put out any statement reacting to the endorsement.

In his statement on behalf of the organization, O'Connor credited Rogers' background as an agent, member of the Armed Services and former member of Congress as making him "someone capable of confronting the wide array of challenges" facing the nation.

"Rogers' unique and diverse experience will allow him to effectively lead the men and women of the bureau as we work to protect our country from criminal and terrorist threats," said O'Connor. "During his time in Congress, he showed a commitment to confronting threats to our country in a nonpartisan and collaborative manner."

