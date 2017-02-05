For second weekend, protesters rally against Trump's order at Ford Airport

Protesters Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in protest of President Donald Trump's travel order. (Photo: David Corbat, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - President Donald Trump's travel order being put on hold did not stop protesters Sunday.

For the second weekend, a crowd of about 100 people showed up during the afternoon Sunday, Feb. 5, at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Some protesters mocked Trump and pushed back against his plans to build a wall along the U.S. and Mexico border -- "No ban, no wall," read one sign. Another read, "We are all immigrants, even you, Trump."

A Trump supporter was spotted among the crowd, too, with a sign: "Clueless demonstrators on parade."

One counter-protester has arrived to share his point of view. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Q5z2gt69Hy — David Corbat (@DCorbat) February 5, 2017

Early Sunday, a federal appeals court rejected a request by Trump's Justice Department to immediately restore the travel ban, according to the USA Today. It's expected the Supreme Court eventually will consider the issue.

"This is a process," Evelyn Ritter said. "They're still trying to figure out what's going to happen with the ban, and that's why it's even more important to show that we support that refugees are welcome."

An estimated 700 people demonstrated last week at the airport.

