GOP heath care bill gains key support from Rep. Fred Upton

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-MI) heads for House Republican caucus meeting in the basement of the U.S. Capitol October 9, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Two pivotal Republican lawmakers who had opposed GOP health care legislation are now prepared to support it after meeting with President Donald Trump.

Congressmen Fred Upton of Michigan and Billy Long of Missouri made their announcement to reporters at the White House after meeting with Trump Wednesday.

Earlier: Key GOP moderate Fred Upton rejects health care bill

They said they will back the bill with inclusion of a new amendment Upton authored adding more money to protect people with pre-existing conditions.

Upton and Long both had announced their opposition earlier this week over the pre-existing conditions issue. Their defections dealt a major blow as House GOP leaders hunt for votes to salvage their top legislative priority.

Upton, a respected leader on health care issues, says he now believes the bill will be able to pass the House.

© 2017 Associated Press