Grand Rapids Right to Life begins trip to Washington, March for Life

Promotional photo featuring the March for Life (Photo: March For Life)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The national March for Life is in its 44th year. But this year the stakes are much higher for both pro-life supporters and their pro-choice counterparts.

President Donald Trump has taken the oath of office. He will likely soon nominate the next Supreme Court justice, and Republicans control both houses of Congress, with the promise to cut government funding for Planned Parenthood while repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

Grand Rapids Right to Life will be one of the groups demonstrating in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Jan. 27. The March for Life will likely feature hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, at least 12 bus loads of which will be from West Michigan.

According to Betty Besteman, a member of the Grand Rapids Right to Life's Board of Directors, one bus will leave Tuesday, Jan. 24. Six more will leave Wednesday and five will leave Thursday.

The speakers at the March for Life this year include:

Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to President Trump

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York City

Benjamin Watson, Tight End for the Baltimore Ravens

Abby Johnson, Former Planned Parenthood Director and founder of “And Then There Were None”

Karyme Lozano, Mexican telenovela star

Eric Metaxas, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and host of The Eric Metaxas Show

Bishop Vincent Mathews Jr., President at Church of God In Christ World Missions

The March for Life comes less than a week after the national Women's March on Washington, which took place Saturday, Jan. 21 in Washington D.C. and other cities across the country. Much of the demonstrations at those rallies included a pro-choice theme.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

(© 2017 WZZM)