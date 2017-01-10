Hearing for Trump's education pick Betsy DeVos postponed

President-elect Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos pose for a photo after their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 19, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - The confirmation hearing for Andrew Puzder to be Donald Trump's labor secretary is being postponed. That's according to an aide to the Senate committee that will hold the hearing.

The aide told The Associated Press Tuesday that Puzder's hearings may not happen until next month.

The delay occurred after Betsy DeVos, Trump's pick for education secretary, whose confirmation hearing will be before the same committee, raised concerns because she hadn't finalized her financial and ethics disclosures. Her hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions was postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 17 - the same day Puzder was to be considered.

The aide spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity about plans that hadn't yet been made public.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.