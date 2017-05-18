Hitting special counsel, Trump calls Russia probe historic 'witch hunt'

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – Just hours after President Trump sent out a statement accepting the appointment of a special counsel in the Russia investigation, he took to Twitter on Thursday to seemingly protest the decision.

"With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel appointed!" Trump tweeted, misspelling the word "counsel."

Trump followed up with another tweet denouncing the ongoing FBI counterintelligence probe examining possible collusion between his campaign and Russia as "the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!"

It was unclear what "illegal acts" Trump was referring to, though as a candidate he did pledge to appoint a special counsel to investigate his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton's use of private email during her years as secretary of State – a threat he hasn't yet followed up on.

Trump's early morning tweet storm comes day after his Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the the agency's Russia investigation, a decision the president appeared to accept after it was announced.

"As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know – there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity," Trump said in a brief statement Wednesday. "I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country."



Asked about the early morning tweet, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said Trump would be making a mistake to start a rhetorical war with the new investigator. "I know of no one who doesn't have the highest regard for Robert Mueller," McCain told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

