House investigators demand details on private emails

Jared Kushner in the Cabinet Room of the White House September 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON (AP) - A top House Republican is demanding details on the use of private emails by some of President Donald Trump's closest advisers.

Rep. Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina conservative who chairs the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, and the top Democrat on that panel, Rep. Elijah Cummings, cited a recent Politico report that Jared Kushner set up a private email account after the election to conduct work-related business.

The New York Times is reporting that at least six of Trump's closest advisers, including Kushner, Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus, used private email to discuss White House matters.

Gowdy and Cummings say in letters to the White House and State Department Monday their committee wants to use its "investigative resources to prevent and deter misuse of private forms of written communication."

