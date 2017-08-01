So just how many in the Trump administration have left?

In this July 21, 2017, file photo, White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci gestures as he answers a question during a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington. (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - After new White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly dismissed the West Wing’s embattled and compromised communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, the larger-than-life financier’s firing marked the shortest tenure of any senior official to serve in the Trump Administration.

WUSA9 reporter Mike Valerio shows how long each official has lasted in the West Wing, using one American flag to represent one month serving under President Trump.

The high-profile firings of five officials serving at the pleasure of the president have cut short tenures that typically span for years. Together, the officials served for a less than a year and a half.

Anthony Scaramucci: July 21 – July 31 (0.3 months, 10 days)

Reince Prebius: January 20 – July 29 (6 months, 190 days)

Sean Spicer: January 20 – July 21 (6 months, 182 days)

Jim Comey: January 20 – May 9 (3.6 months, 109 days)

Mike Flynn: January 20 – February 13 (0.8 months, 24 days)

