Members of Indivisble Grand Rapids had a Valentine's Day message for U.S. Rep. Justin Amash. (Photo: Emma Nicolas, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - About a dozen people gathered during the afternoon Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Calder Plaza to wish Rep. Justin Amash a happy Valentine's Day.

The group came with the intention of spreading love and letting Amash know they are counting on him to better represent the people, they say. Members also called on him to not follow along with President Donald Trump's agenda.

One of the group organizers said they were not there to rally or protest, but rather, to bring awareness.

Several of those in attendance were primarily concerned with Amash's stance on the Affordable Care Act.

In response, Amash wished them all a Happy Valentine's Day, too.

