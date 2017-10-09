Is Erik Prince running for Senate?

Blackwater CEO and founder Erik Prince listens during a panel discussion on protecting people and physical security hosted by North Carolina Technology Association in Cary, N.C., Thursday, June 7, 2007. (Photo: Sara D. Davis, AP)

Erik Prince is considering a run for U.S. Senate with a seat in the state of Wyoming. Prince is a West Michigan native, the founder of the private security firm Blackwater and Betsy Devos' brother.

The New York Times reported that Prince visited Wyoming over the weekend to explore ways to establish residency there.

Prince lived in Wyoming in the late 90s to early 2000s.

The Times reports that Prince would likely run in the primary against John Barrasso, a senior member of the Republican leadership.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV