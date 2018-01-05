Justin Amash responds to Sessions' marijuana enforcement

WASHINGTON - On Thursday, Jan. 4, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that he's rescinding the Obama-era policies that allowed legal marijuana to flourish in states.

Sessions is allowing federal prosecutors to decide on their own whether to prosecute marijuana cases. But he's reminding those prosecutors that pot is still illegal on the federal level.

Congressman Justin Amash tweeted a response to this move. He said that Rep. Tom Garrett (R-Va.) "has a bill that will stop AG Sessions in his tracks."

Under our Constitution, marijuana shouldn’t be federally criminalized. @RepTomGarrett has a bill that will stop AG Sessions in his tracks: the Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act of 2017 (#HR1227), which I’ve cosponsored.



Here’s a list of cosponsors: https://t.co/buRPtGh9Bm — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 5, 2018

Congressman Justin Amash (R-Mich.) is one of 15 bipartisan co-sponsors of a bill introduced last year that would end the federal prohibition on marijuana.

The bill would remove pot from the list of controlled substances and allow for the legal import and export of the drug.

This runs contrary to Sessions' move to further limit the use of marijuana on a federal level.

