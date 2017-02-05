WZZM
Justin Amash to Trump: 'Stop attacking' the court system

Andrew Krietz , WZZM 11:26 PM. EST February 05, 2017

WASHINGTON - If a West Michigan representative doesn't already have President Donald Trump on notice, he's at least watching closely.

Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, tweeted twice Sunday, Feb. 5, in response to Trump's tweets since an appeals court rejected a request by the Justice Department to restore the controversial travel order. The order, frozen by a federal judge this weekend, bars refugees and travelers from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the U.S. 

Tweeted Trump: "Just cannot  believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!"

Amash took issue with Trump's criticism, at least when it comes to this country operates. The U.S. Constitution instills a separation of powers within the government, so no one branch -- executive, legislative or judiciary -- is more powerful than the other.

In effect, if Trump "doesn't like a court decision. He should appeal. Stick to legal disagreements and stop attacking the legitimacy of the judiciary," Amash argued.

Further: 

This is not the first time Amash has taken issue with Trump's tweets. Last month, he told the president, "Dude, just stop,' in response to Trump's criticism of civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis. 

For a second weekend, protesters rallied at Gerald R. Ford International Airport against the travel order. 

