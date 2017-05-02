Key GOP moderate Fred Upton rejects health care bill

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-MI) heads for House Republican caucus meeting in the basement of the U.S. Capitol October 9, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - The Republican health care bill has been dealt a significant blow with a respected former House committee chairman saying he doesn't support it.

Moderate Michigan Rep. Fred Upton is a 16-term House veteran who until this year chaired the chamber's Energy and Commerce Committee. He's saying Tuesday he can't back the legislation because it undermines insurance protections that current law gives people with pre-existing illnesses.

The GOP bill would let states get federal permission for insurers to charge some people with pre-existing illnesses higher premiums. Currently, they must charge sick and health customers the same premiums.

House Republican leaders hope to push the health care bill through the House this week.

But they remain short of votes. Upton's defection could make it easier for other moderates to vote no.

