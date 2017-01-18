Local educators react to Betsy DeVos secretary of education hearing

President-elect Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos pose for a photo after their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 19, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Kyle Avink has been teaching for six years and is now teaching first grade at Cedar Trails Elementary School.

He said he eventually had to stop watching Tuesday's hearing because DeVos wasn't answering what matters most to him. It's her experience that has Avink questioning her nomination.

"Some of Mrs. DeVos's lack of experience even just in public education," Avink said. "To make these, like I said, really critical decisions that we're making for kids every single day, you really have to have that hands-on experience within the public education realm."

DeVos was involved with the American Federation for Children and she aided husband Dick DeVos in creating the tuition-free public charter high school, West Michigan Aviation Academy.

"I think a lot of what she kind of talked about was her being an educational activist and that's very different from having that experience in the classroom every day with these kids," Avink said.

Avink wants more.

"How are we addressing that learning gap that's happening within the schools, and to me, that's not a public education issue, that is a resource issue," he said. "This gap that's happening is a lack of resources that a lot of these kids aren't provided with."

As a public school educator, he said his job centers around one principle.

"What are we doing in our classrooms every single day to provide for all kids, every single day and I think that's probably what's most important looking forward and moving forward no matter what happens -- my job doesn't change," Avink said.

Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal supports DeVos's nomination and in a statement said in part:

"While we may have some points of difference on education policy, Betsy DeVos, along with her husband Dick, have been supporters of mine, the Grand Rapids Public Schools Transformation Plan, and they have been major contributors to the overall health and growth of Grand Rapids...

"I express my support for Betsy because I know her, I have a relationship with her, and I have seen first-hand how she and her family want what is best for children and education. When I was first appointed Superintendent, they reached out to build a relationship, share their perspectives, and offer assistance."

DeVos' confirmation is on hold until the Office of Government Ethics finishes its review of her financial holdings and background.

