Local expert: Travel order could inspire terrorism, rather than prevent it

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One of the main arguments for the travel order from the Trump Administration is that it is intended to keep terrorists out of the U.S. A a local expert said he believes it will not have any impact on the fight against terrorism.

Jonathan White is a professor at Grand Valley State University. He said he has been in contact with people in intelligence and counter-terrorism across the world.

Those contacts call the president's travel order a "simplistic, emotional knee-jerk reaction," and they believe it could *inspire* terrorists, not deter them. "The consensus is lining up recruits with ISIS, with al Qaeda central - which was just about on the ropes - and al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, which is highly mobile and highly dangerous, right now," said White.

White says the best way to fight terrorism is to have an effective police force that's deeply involved in the community.

(© 2017 WZZM)