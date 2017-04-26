Local home builder reacts to Trump's Canadian lumber tariff

Home remodeling, stock image.

CALEDONIA, MICH. - If you're planning on buying a brand new house in Michigan, you might want to take another look at your budget.

On Monday, April 25, the Trump administration announced plans to implement a tariff of up to 24 percent on most Canadian lumber. In Michigan, builders rely heavily on Canadian lumber because of its close proximity.

"The challenge comes that we don't make enough lumber in the United States," Sable Homes President John Bitely said. "We really do need our Canadian counter neighbors for their product, so it's a balancing act of at what is the right price so that they're not subsidizing it and hurting our U.S. mills.

"But at the same time, how do we make that work so the consumer isn't paying too much?"

The homebuyer will be the ones ultimately feeling the financial hit. The bigger the house, the more lumber is used.

But Bitley said this should not discourage anyone from buying a new home because the current interest rates are still at historically low rates, which more than evens out the price.

