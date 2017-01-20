Senate panel moves vote on Betsy DeVos confirmation a week

Betsy DeVos arrives for her Secretary of Education confirmation hearing in the Trump administration on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 17, 2016. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - The Senate committee considering the nomination of West Michigan's Betsy DeVos as the next U.S. Secretary of Education has delayed the vote by one week to give members time to read an ethics agreement.

The hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions will now be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 31, according to an advisory from the committee.

DeVos is the billionaire Republican donor from Ada whose nomination has controversial, with critics convinced her decades-long advocacy for school choice means she will dismantle public education, while supporters say she will fight for children, particularly low-income children, and work to empower parents.

“The committee has received Betsy DeVos’s paperwork from the Office of Government Ethics," the advisory says. "She has completed the committee’s paperwork, answered questions for 3 ½ hours at her confirmation hearing, met privately with the members of the committee, and she will now spend the coming days answering senators’ written questions for the record."

DeVos said in the agreement, dated Thursday, that within 90 days she will divest her interests in 102 companies. She also noted she is resigning her positions with 12 organizations, some of which have previously been reported. They include the Dick and Betsy DeVos Family Foundation, the Alliance for School Choice and the Great Lakes Education Project.

She also noted eight organizations in which she's resigned her position but which she will retain a financial interest.

During a three-hour hearing Tuesday before the panel, Democrats grilled DeVos about her support for charter schools and vouchers as well as her political donations and tried to paint her as unprepared and unqualified for the job.

