Michigan among states least affected by 2018 government shutdown, study says

WASHINGTON - A study done by a financial services website says that among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, Michigan is among the least affected by the federal government shutdown.

Only Minnesota is less affected by the shutdown, which went into a third day and resulted in huge swaths of federal workers not considered "essential" to be sent home while others -- including active duty military, customs and border workers and air traffic controllers -- work without pay.

The financial service website WalletHub put the study together, looking at six measurements:

► the share of federal jobs in the state or district

► the number of federal contracts per capita

► the percentage of residents receiving benefits under the Children's Health Insurance Program (which could be extended for six years under a budget proposal)

► the amount of small business lending (which is interrupted in a shutdown)

► real estate transactions as a percentage of the gross state product (since federal financial transactions, such as those involving the IRS or Federal Housing Administration can be delayed)

► access to national parks (since these typically close, though the Trump administration has said they would try to keep them open)

On many of these measurements, Michigan generally scores somewhere in the middle to lower end of the list of states. For instance, Michigan has about 26,000 non-postal employees -- the Post Office isn't affected by the shutdown -- compared to more than 130,000 each in North Carolina and Georgia, states with similar populations.

Unsurprisingly, the places hurt most by the shutdown are the three with the largest percentage of federal workers: Washington, D.C.; Maryland and Virginia.

That's not to say Michigan wasn't affected by the shutdown, however: Beyond an unspecified number of workers, likely in the thousands, being told not to report to work Monday at the Detroit Arsenal, Selfridge Air National Guard Base and elsewhere, there were others at the borders and at Detroit Metro Airport being expected to work, for now, without pay.

The shutdown began at midnight Friday after the Senate failed to pass a four-week funding extension as most of the chamber's Democrats and a handful of Republicans refused to support it. Many Democrats are insisting that Republicans in the majority and President Donald Trump follow through first on ensuring a vote on legislation protecting hundreds of thousands of people who were brought into the country as undocumented immigrants when they were children from deportation.

The Trump administration last year threw out an earlier presidential order protecting the so-called dreamers.

On Monday, Senate Democrats joined in approving a Republican leadership plan to provide funding for government agencies through Feb. 8 — with a promise from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to work toward a bipartisan compromise on immigration, border security, and a broader budget outline before that new deadline.

