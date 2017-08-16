WZZM
Michigan lawmakers respond to Trump's speech

Rose White , WZZM 12:25 PM. EDT August 16, 2017

President Trump gave a speech on Tuesday, Aug. 15 where he argued that the "alt-left" was just as violent as the white supremacists who were protesting in Charlottesville. 

He also defended his original stance to not condemn the white supremacists and other hate groups. "I didn't know all the facts," President Trump said. "I wanted to make sure, unlike most politicians, that what I said was correct."

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, a Republican from Cascade Township reacted on Twitter. 

 

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat from Bloomfield Township, said "white supremacists & neo-nazis sow hate & violence."

 

U.S. Rep. Sandy Levin, a Republican from Royal Oak, also responded on Twitter. 

 

And former Congressman John Dingell, a Democrat from Dearborn, criticized the statements made by the President. 

