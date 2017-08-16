US President Donald Trump speaks to the press about protests in Charlottesville after his statement on the infrastructure discussion in the lobby at Trump Tower in New York on August 15, 2017. (Photo: AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON, This content is subject to copyright.)

President Trump gave a speech on Tuesday, Aug. 15 where he argued that the "alt-left" was just as violent as the white supremacists who were protesting in Charlottesville.

He also defended his original stance to not condemn the white supremacists and other hate groups. "I didn't know all the facts," President Trump said. "I wanted to make sure, unlike most politicians, that what I said was correct."

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, a Republican from Cascade Township reacted on Twitter.

"Very fine people" do not participate in rallies with groups chanting racist and anti-Semitic slogans and displaying vile symbols of hate. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) August 15, 2017

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat from Bloomfield Township, said "white supremacists & neo-nazis sow hate & violence."

The President blames 'many sides' but he should know that white supremacists & neo-nazis sow hate & violence and are wrong. It's that simple — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) August 15, 2017

U.S. Rep. Sandy Levin, a Republican from Royal Oak, also responded on Twitter.

Really, again? Mr. President, there are not two sides when one side is hate. — Sandy Levin (@repsandylevin) August 15, 2017

And former Congressman John Dingell, a Democrat from Dearborn, criticized the statements made by the President.

Are there any elected Republicans willing to speak with courage tonight and denounce President Trump's public embrace of racist hatemongers? — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) August 16, 2017

President Trump just referred to a group of violent white nationalists, supremacists, segregationists, and neo-Nazis as "very fine people." — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) August 15, 2017

