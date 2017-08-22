Michigan lawmakers respond to Trump's Afghanistan plan

WASHINGTON - President Trump declared Monday, August 21 that the U.S. must "fight to win" in Afghanistan after previously calling for a quick exit.

Some members of Michigan's congressional delegation are now reacting to that news.

Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga from Zeeland released a statement saying the President made the right choice.

"I am encouraged to hear President Trump discuss his plan to strengthen strategic partnerships in the region, while also decisively stating that nations who provide safe harbor for terrorists to launch attacks on our troops, allies, and citizens will no longer be ignored," Huizenga said.

"In order to defeat terrorism, we must employ a strategy that utilizes our economic strength, embraces skilled diplomacy, and provides our men and women in uniform with the resources and flexibility necessary to complete their mission."

Fellow Republican Justin Amash, who previously urged President Obama to withdraw from Afghanistan stuck to that theme in a tweet posted late Monday.

There's nothing hasty about ending America's longest war. @POTUS bowed to military-industrial establishment; doubled down on perpetual war. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) August 22, 2017

At this point, Republican Congressmen Fred Upton and and John Moolenaar have remained mum on Trump's announcement, as have Michigan's Democratic Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters.

