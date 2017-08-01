Michigan senators support Trump's Hoekstra nomination

WASHINGTON - Michigan's U.S. senators, both of whom are Democrats, signaled their support today for former U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra, a Republican from west Michigan, to become the nation's ambassador to the Netherlands.

President Donald Trump announced he was nominating Hoekstra, of Holland, Mich., to be his ambassador last week. Hoekstra served 18 years in Congress and rose to become chairman of the House Intelligence Committee before leaving in 2011.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow -- who Hoekstra challenged for her seat in 2012 -- and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters said Tuesday that they would support Trump's nomination of Hoekstra when the Senate votes to confirm him.

“While Pete and I have often been on opposite sides of issues, I know he is well suited to serve our country in this new role as ambassador," said Stabenow. "I look forward to supporting his nomination and introducing him to my colleagues in the Senate throughout the confirmation process.”

Said Peters: “I was proud to serve with Pete in the House of Representatives, and this nomination is a great opportunity for Pete to continue his service on foreign policy issues."

Hoekstra became a key ally of Trump's during his run last year, often serving as a surrogate on cable TV for the Republican nominee. Trump went on to win Michigan, becoming the first Republican presidential nominee to do so since 1988.

Hoekstra, who was born in the Netherlands and whose parents moved to Michigan when he was young, left Congress to attempt a run for the governorship, losing the Republican nomination to Rick Snyder, who went onto win, in 2010. In 2012, Hoekstra won the Republican nomination to challenge Stabenow, but lost to her in the general election that November.

