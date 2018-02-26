Mike Pence to visit Michigan Friday to tout tax reform, raise money

VP Mike Pence speaks at American Axle and Manufacturing in Auburn Hills on Thurs. Sept. 28, 2017. (Photo: Mandi Wright, Detroit Free Press)

WASHINGTON - Vice President Mike Pence is expected to travel to Michigan on Friday to raise money and speak about President Donald Trump’s agenda, the website Politico reported Monday.

The Washington-based publication did not provide any details about Pence’s trip but confirmed he was coming with state Attorney General Bill Schuette, who is running for the Republican nomination for governor this year. Schuette said he will be with the vice president on Friday.

Politico said Pence will hold an event with America First Policies, nonprofit group supported by Trump, to feature the tax reform legislation passed by Congress late last year. Pence will then speak at an event hosted by the Great America Committee PAC, a Republican political action committee founded by Pence.

Scheutte told Politico that Pence was coming to Michigan to battle Democratic efforts to boost that party’s candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. Pence is expected to come to Michigan following the funeral Friday in North Carolina for the Rev. Billy Graham.

