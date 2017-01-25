A woman voting in the 2016 presidental election, file video. (Photo: WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday, Jan. 25, he'd like to investigate voters registered in two states: those who are undocumented and those registered to vote who are dead.

But he's not naming any specific states where voter fraud may have taken place.

Muskegon County Clerk Nancy Waters said there's no indication of fraud in her county. Waters just returned from a two-day conference with county clerks in the state of Michigan.

"We kind of laughed at that story that we were hearing because we know there's no way that fraud could be committed here in Michigan," Waters said.

In fact, she's shocked Trump would insinuate voter fraud.

"It's unusual that the winner would challenge with the word fraud," Waters said.

She said during the short-lived recount process spearheaded by Jill Stein back in November, there were no issues in Muskegon County.

"The Trump people even commended me for the efficient way Muskegon County had conducted the recount," Waters said.

Waters is confident the voting procedures in Muskegon County are monitored and recorded appropriately.

"There are so many checks and balances into this whole process that I am embarrassed and surprised that the president of the United States would think it was fraud that was committed and that's why he didn't have more of the popular vote," Waters said.

Should there be another request for recount, Waters wants to see proof first.

"I would hope that he would come forward with real information, we would welcome the opportunity to investigate and prove that certainly here in Michigan there was no fraud," Waters said.

Either way, she said Muskegon County is prepared.

"We have a retention schedule, all of the ballots are sealed, where they're confidential but they're available and we have to hold on to them for 22 months," Waters said.

The Secretary of States Office also believes there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2016 Michigan General Election. A statement made by the Secretary of State reads, in part:

"We have a well-deserved, long-standing reputation for fair and honest elections...The department has removed 1.1 million ineligible people from the voter rolls. These include people who are deceased, moved out of state or who were noncitizens."

Kent County clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said:

"Regardless of what claims are made or who is in office, we should always look for ways to ensure elections are free, safe and secure. Voters deserve to have confidence in the integrity of our elections process so that they know they vote counts and their voice is heard."

(© 2017 WZZM)