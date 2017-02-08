Poll: Support for Trump slipping among Michigan women, independents

US President-elect Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

MICHIGAN - President Donald Trump is holding on to the base of voters who supported him in November, but his frenzied first two weeks in office caused him to lose some support among women and independents, according to a poll of 600 Michiganders.

“He’s definitely underwater on favorability and job rating,” said Bernie Porn, president of EPIC/MRA, the Lansing polling firm that conducted the survey Jan. 30-Feb. 2. “The numbers are low for the office of president held by the new guy in town. People are usually willing to give him a break until he proves himself.

“But he seems to be tweeting his lead away.”

According to the poll, 39% of those surveyed view Trump favorably while 48% said they had an unfavorable view. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama was viewed favorably by 59% of those polled and unfavorably by 37%. Gov. Rick Snyder was viewed favorably by 44% and unfavorably by 46%.

As for the job Trump was doing during his first weeks in office, 40% viewed it positively, and 54% negatively.

But the news is not all bad for Trump. In Macomb County and northern Michigan, where he scored decisive wins in November, support is solid. In Macomb, 54% viewed him favorably compared to 41% in Oakland County and 28% in Wayne. In northern Michigan, Trump got his biggest numbers, with 58% viewing him favorably.

Among conservatives, Republicans and tea party members, Trump also saw big numbers, with 97% of strong tea party members and 72% of self-described conservative voters rating his job performance as excellent or good. But only 3% of African Americans and 37% of women gave him excellent or good grades. Among independents, 44% rated his performance as good or excellent while 47% rated him fair or poor.

“His personality is so different than anyone else. How does anyone know from one hour to the next what he’s going to do to endear himself or royally upset somebody?” Porn said. “It’s kind of like having a pet rattlesnake. He’s rattled a lot of cages. I think that’s his purpose in life.”

In the national election, exit polls showed that Trump led among white women, with 53% of the vote. In the EPIC/MRA poll, 51% of all women view him unfavorably while 37% have a favorable view of him. With independent voters, exit polls showed 52% voted for Trump, but the EPIC/MRA poll showed 45% of independent voters had a favorable opinion of Trump while 35% had an unfavorable one.

Trump’s numbers are slightly better than the week before the November election, when EPIC/MRA polling showed Trump with a 61% unfavorable rating and a 32% favorable one. Democrat Hillary Clinton wasn’t much better, with a 55% unfavorable rating.

The last EPIC/MRA poll before the election showed Clinton with a 5-point lead, but Trump’s strong showing in rural Michigan and Macomb County resulted in a 10,704-vote margin of victory for Trump out of nearly 4.8 million votes cast in the election. The more recent poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

“Those areas where he was running well in the campaign, he’s still doing well,” Porn said.

Detroit Free Press